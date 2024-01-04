Garett Bolles is sick of the ‘same crap’ as Broncos QB carousel spins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Garett Bolles tried — and failed — to accurately name all the quarterbacks for whom he’s blocked in his seven-year Broncos career.

He delivered a valiant effort. Indeed, he came quite close. He had a couple of wobbles along the way. He briefly put one-time 2020 starter Jeff Driskel into 2019 before correcting himself. Bolles threw Brett Rypien into 2021, when Rypien made his first start in a 2020 win at the New York Jets inside of an empty MetLife Stadium.

He even named Kendall Hinton, who, of course, didn’t start the infamous 2020 game against the New Orleans Saints, but came in quickly thereafter following Phillip Lindsay opening the game by taking a snap in a Wildcat formation.

But Garett Bolles when he got to the end of his ibble-dibble game, he bibbled. Or he bobbled. He reached the name of the quarterback who started for the Broncos on New Year’s Eve against the Los Angeles Chargers — and who will start this coming Sunday in Las Vegas.

Because when it came time to name Jarrett Stidham, Bolles said, “Case Keenum.”

Oops.

The Broncos’ quarterback carousel has defined their post-Super Bowl 50 “World of Suck” era, of course. And when including Hinton, Stidham became the 13th primary quarterback to align behind an offensive like with Garett Bolles working as left tackle.

Bolles is the Broncos’ longest-tenured offensive player. He’s seen everything — but a winning season, a playoff appearance, et. al. No need to belabor that miserable point.

“You know, it’s a tough situation, that things happen around here. I think it was my 13th quarterback that I blocked for,” Bolles said, referring to Stidham. “So, it’s frustrating for me, especially.

“But at the same time, that’s who Coach (Sean Payton) wanted, and I’ve gotta do my job.”

GARETT BOLLES: ‘THE SAME CRAP OVER AND OVER AGAIN’

The frustration of Garett Bolles is palpable — and ultimately understandable. When Russell Wilson strode into what is now known as Centura Health Training Center for the first time as Broncos quarterback in March 2022, it seemed as if the Broncos’ trek through the quarterbacking desert was over.

They wandered through having five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks from 2017 through 2021: Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. And Russell Wilson did ultimately start consecutive season openers — the first Broncos quarterback to do that since Siemian opened the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

But barring an unexpected reconciliation, the Broncos will have yet another season-opening starter this September.

This isn’t what Bolles or any long-time Bronco expected.

“I don’t know, man. My job is just to block (for) the quarterback,” Bolles said. “So, I protect them on the field; I protect them off the field. That’s what the Broncos pay me to do.”

It is, but exasperation is a fair sentiment.

“So, as frustrating as it is, it’s frustrating for me, since I’ve been here for so long and it’s just the same crap over and over again,” Bolles said.

“But at the same time, I’ve gotta go out there and do my job. And that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

The question, of course, is how long Garett Bolles will continue to do it. He is under contract for next year, but with the Broncos facing a cap crunch, the team could save $16 million by cutting him, leaving $4 million of dead money.

But he’s played well under new offensive-line coach Zach Strief. Further, if the Broncos draft a first-round quarterback in April, the best thing they could do for that to-be-determined young passer would be to protect him well up front. Parting ways with Bolles would work against that task.

Garett Bolles is sick of the carousel behind him at quarterback. But at the same time, the Broncos may need him to be around as it takes another spin.