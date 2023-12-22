Close
NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic was happy to spend free time in New York with horses

Dec 22, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:54 am

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets are on a quick east coast road trip ahead of Christmas, playing three games in four nights.

Nikola Jokic made use of the lone off day, visiting Yonkers Raceway in New York to watch some harness racing. Photos from the track show a very happy reigning NBA Finals MVP as he got to spend time with his real passion—horses.

Jokic’s Dreamcatcher Stable in Sombor, Serbia has grown in increasing claim. The MVP’s ponies have begun racking up race wins and awards. After the Nuggets title this summer, Jokic went to Europe and saw a lot of horse racing, even bringing Aaron Gordon along.

The Nuggets are in New York to take on the Nets Friday night, then square off with the Hornets on Saturday. They’ll be back home for a Christmas Day showdown with the Warriors. Jokic is again leading the Nuggets and having a very fine season but a recent dip in numbers has him outside of pole position to capture a third MVP.

Jokic was given his second MVP after getting off his horse in Serbia, may be the lone person in NBA history that will ever happen to. His most recent visit wasn’t the first time Jokic has seen some stables or a race track while on the road, visiting with his equine friends outside of Philadelphia in the past.

