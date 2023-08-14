Aaron Gordon shows up in Serbia, supporting Nikola Jokic’s horses

Sunday was a big day at the Sombor Hippodrome in Serbia, so big that even Denver Nuggets superstar center got a little support from frontcourt mate Aaron Gordon.

AG found his way to the Balkans to cheer for and eventually hoist another trophy with the Joker. Gordon and Jokic watched as the center’s top trotter Brenno Laumar earned first place in the Preradovic Family Memorial Race, worth a purse of 150,000 dinars (just under $500,000.) Brenno Laumar has won five of the seven races it has competed in since May and was part of a great day for Jokic’s Dream Catcher Stable. Amsterdam JMH and Aragorn also snagged second in their races.

Here’s a look at some of the action out in Serbia, including the seven-footer on his bike.

there goes that man #Jokic pic.twitter.com/jHF4Fud1ZG — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) August 13, 2023

There’s Jokic and Gordon watching the action together.

🃏 🏇 NBA šampioni Jokić i Gordon uživaju u trkama konja u Somboru! pic.twitter.com/8ttdMppk3S — Arena Sport TV (@arenasport_tv) August 13, 2023

And then here’s the two Nuggets lifting yet another trophy with each other.

Jokic and Gordon helped lead the Nuggets to the team’s first title earlier this summer and it’s the second offseason in a row Gordon has gone abroad to spend time with the team’s star. He repeatedly said this past season that he spent the prior offseason working on his mental game, baseball IQ and ways to better fit alongside Jokic. That commitment paid off with one of Gordon’s finest seasons as a pro, and Jokic took home Finals MVP as he captained Denver.

Like the last time the two won a title, Jokic and Gordon were spotted sharing a few beers at the track, surely enjoying each other’s company and celebrating the good day from the ponies. No doubt, there’s no way Gordon, a former top five pick from San Jose, would think he’d be spending his summers chasing a large Serbian man around the globe, following his interest in horses—but it’s that camaraderie that makes these Nuggets oh so special.

