Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Aaron Gordon shows up in Serbia, supporting Nikola Jokic’s horses

Aug 14, 2023, 5:59 AM

Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Sunday was a big day at the Sombor Hippodrome in Serbia, so big that even Denver Nuggets superstar center got a little support from frontcourt mate Aaron Gordon.

AG found his way to the Balkans to cheer for and eventually hoist another trophy with the Joker. Gordon and Jokic watched as the center’s top trotter Brenno Laumar earned first place in the Preradovic Family Memorial Race, worth a purse of 150,000 dinars (just under $500,000.) Brenno Laumar has won five of the seven races it has competed in since May and was part of a great day for Jokic’s Dream Catcher Stable. Amsterdam JMH and Aragorn also snagged second in their races.

Here’s a look at some of the action out in Serbia, including the seven-footer on his bike.

There’s Jokic and Gordon watching the action together.

And then here’s the two Nuggets lifting yet another trophy with each other.

Jokic and Gordon helped lead the Nuggets to the team’s first title earlier this summer and it’s the second offseason in a row Gordon has gone abroad to spend time with the team’s star. He repeatedly said this past season that he spent the prior offseason working on his mental game, baseball IQ and ways to better fit alongside Jokic. That commitment paid off with one of Gordon’s finest seasons as a pro, and Jokic took home Finals MVP as he captained Denver.

Like the last time the two won a title, Jokic and Gordon were spotted sharing a few beers at the track, surely enjoying each other’s company and celebrating the good day from the ponies. No doubt, there’s no way Gordon, a former top five pick from San Jose, would think he’d be spending his summers chasing a large Serbian man around the globe, following his interest in horses—but it’s that camaraderie that makes these Nuggets oh so special.

***

Nuggets

Nuggets v Heat...

Jake Shapiro

We have a date on the Nuggets’ NBA Finals rematch with the Heat

We now know when the Miami Heat will get to see the championship banner they could’ve won in 2023. Erik Spoelstra’s squad will travel to the Mile High City on Feb. 29, 2024, to take on the Denver Nuggets in a 2023 NBA Finals rematch. It’ll be one of many premier games on Denver’s slate, […]

3 days ago

Aaron Gordon...

Will Petersen

Win a title, earn the best games: Nuggets are back on Christmas

We found out the Nuggets will have the Lakers in town on opening night, and on Christmas they'll play the nightcap against the Warriors

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets and Lakers feud is so good it leads NBA’s opening night

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will match up to open up the 2023-24 NBA season, a continuation of ongoing beef

4 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

2K gives Jamal Murray champion boost but rating still curious

Ahead of last season NBA 2k gave Jamal Murray a simple mission: prove it—and the Denver Nuggets guard did just that this past year

4 days ago

Anthony Edwards...

Jake Shapiro

Anthony Edwards hit in wallet for hitting Nuggets personnel with chair

Now the NBA is stepping in levying their punishment on Anthony Edwards for his chair swinging at Ball Arena, which they announced on Wednesday

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

The entire world now knows Nikola Jokic is the best player

The latest in Nikola Jokic's summer of respect is NBA 2k24 naming the Denver Nuggets star the highest-rated player in their upcoming game

5 days ago

Aaron Gordon shows up in Serbia, supporting Nikola Jokic’s horses