Travis Hunter scores another big-time college football honor

Travis Hunter’s play was truly unprecedented and the two-way star became the first Colorado Buffaloes player honored to the All-American first-team in 13 years, on Monday.

Hunter was named to that group by both the Football Writers Association of America and the Associated Press for his all-purpose play. He’s the first player at CU since offensive lineman Nate Solder to get an All-American nod. And this is far from the first post-season recognition Hunter has received.

The two-way standout helped the Buffs to a 4-8 record in Deion Sanders first year in charge at CU. Hunter missed some of the team’s biggest games thanks to a dirty hit in the Rocky Moutain Showdown. Still, the first two-way star at Colorado in years had a great year, catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense while making 30 tackles and snagging three picks on defense. He ended the season with the most snaps played in FBS despite his three-and-a-half game absence, playing 436 snaps on offense, 566 on defense and 30 on special teams to surpass—an average of 115 plays a game.

Hunter is the first player in at least the last a quarter century with 50-plus receptions and three or more interceptions, the only comparable season coming from future Broncos legend Champ Bailey in 1998 at Georgia when he had 47 receptions for 744 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Hunter will be an early favorite for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which will be in the cards if his goals are met.

The Florida native is the 64th first-team All-American in Buffs history. But he will not be a consensus All-American as the Walter Camp left him off their group as they do not have an all-purpose position.

Four players from the Pac-12 made the AP All-American, trailing just the SEC and Big Ten for most by a conference. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Rome Odunze and Laiatu Latu joined Hunter from the west coast. Colorado State’s Dallin Holker was named to the second team.