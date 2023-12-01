Close
Deion and Shedeur attend NFL game, 2024 about “expectation”

Nov 30, 2023, 7:24 PM

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders...

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders and his son, CU Buffs QB Shedeur, are in Texas tonight for the Cowboys and Seahawks game.

On a day in which Coach Prime was named the Sports Illustrated “Sportsperson of the Year,” the duo returned to where Deion spent five great years of his NFL career.

And with the game on Amazon Prime, and Season 2 of the head coach’s new show premiering next month, Deion found his way to the pregame set.

When he asked by the hosts about CU’s 4-8 2023 season and moving forward into 2024, he had a candid answer.

“This was a season of hope. We instilled hope not only in our fanbase and college football alike, but next year is a season of expectation. So, right now we are recruiting our butts off. I’m recruiting as I speak,” Coach Prime said.

And the Buffs will need to live up to the hype in 2024. A promising 3-0 start was completely wiped out by a disappointing 1-8 finish. CU has had several key recruits de-commit and their OC bolt for San Diego State. It feels like a fork in the road season.

On a happier note, Shedeur should be back under center as he showcases his talents for the NFL one more time. He and his father shared a moment with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pregame.

Dak Prescott looks pretty good for Dallas at QB right now, but with Jones, you can never say never. If all goes right in 2024, Shedeur could be a top-10 pick.

And for Deion, he’s hoping next year’s squad meets the lofty expectations.

