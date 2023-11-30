Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders is Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year

Nov 30, 2023, 9:59 AM

CU football Coach Prime Deion Sanders...

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders is Sports Illustrated‘s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year.

The publication announced the news on Thursday, and released the cover of their upcoming magazine featuring Coach Prime. The issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 14.

The story is written by veteran journalist Pat Forde and “details how Sanders has brought new life to campus, helped transform a community and the college football landscape,” according to an SI press release.

Coach Prime certainly burst onto the scene, leading CU to a 3-0 start and becoming the talk of the sports world. The television ratings were through the roof, College Gameday came to Boulder and people couldn’t get enough of the Buffs.

But then the wheels came of, as Colorado lost eight of their last nine games and the season ended with a whimper this past Saturday in Utah. QB Shedeur Sanders didn’t play due to injury, and former OC Sean Lewis has already left for a better gig.

Still, it was an overall successful year for Deion Sanders and his team, and SI is pleased with its choice.

“Deion Sanders dominated the sports conversation in 2023 as a transformative figure not just in Colorado, but for the entire realm of college sports,” Stephen Cannella, SI’s Editor in Chief, said in a press release. “On and off the field, he represents a new model for the modern college coach. The Sportsperson of the Year honor, a distinction for some of the most legendary figures in sports over the past seven decades, is now enriched by the addition of Deion to its roster.”

It’s Coach Prime’s seventh cover of Sports Illustrated, with his first coming back in 1989 as a pro football and baseball player.

The last person to win Sportsperson of the Year with Colorado connections was Broncos QB Peyton Manning in 2013, a historic season for him and the team in which he threw 55 touchdown passes.

Sports Illustrated will honor Coach Prime next Wednesday, Dec. 6, with his award while also watching the world premiere of “Coach Prime” Season 2 on Prime Video.

Buffs

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Kordell Stewart

CJ brings Kordell Stewart back to the show to to discuss the result of the CU Buffs football season and how the program will continue to evolve.

7 hours ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Amazon drops trailer for “Coach Prime” Season 2 with all access

"Coach Prime" Season 2 will be even more exposure for the program, but we'll see how much of the bad is highlighted with the good

23 hours ago

Travis Huner...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has giant goals for CU Buffs next year

The Buffs didn't beat a single winning team in 2023 but if Travis Hunter's goals come true, CU will be beating some of the country's best teams

24 hours ago

Sean Lewis of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Will Petersen

Ex-Buffs OC Sean Lewis takes high road on time with Coach Prime

"The lessons learned were invaluable... and I'm thankful for the opportunities that I had with him," Sean Lewis said of his time in Boulder

1 day ago

Sean Lewis of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Report: OC demoted by Coach Prime gets a new gig elsewhere

Sean Lewis left his head coaching gig to join Deion Sanders' staff with the CU Buffs, now he's leaving Boulder for a lead whistle elsewhere

2 days ago

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Are things unraveling for Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs in Boulder?

In the hours since the Colorado Buffaloes 4-8 season has ended, Deion Sanders' program has lost some major talent

3 days ago

Deion Sanders is Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year