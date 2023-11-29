Close
BUFFS

Amazon drops trailer for “Coach Prime” Season 2 with all access

Nov 29, 2023, 1:40 PM

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Prime Video and “Coach Prime” are back for Season 2 of his documentary show, set to debut on Amazon’s streaming platform on Dec. 7.

An official trailer dropped on Wednesday, and it looks like it’ll be pretty interesting to watch. Then again, most of this footage is from when things more fun at Colorado. Deion Sanders and the Buffs got out to a hot 3-0 start before finishing the year 1-8 the rest of the way.

Take a look for yourself.

Stars like Michael Strahan, Erin Andrews and Gus Johnson are all interviewed, and there will be plenty from Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and more CU players.

The state of Colorado helped foot the bill for the production, chipping in $500,000, according to reporting from Westword earlier this year.

It’ll be even more exposure for the program, but definitely will be interesting to watch how much of the bad is highlighted with the good. There was plenty of bad, including a 2OT collapse to Stanford that sent the season into a spiral.

Season 1 of the show followed Sanders at Jackson State, his previous stop before CU. It consisted of four total episodes.

