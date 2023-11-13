Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU women’s basketball is now a top-5 team in the country

Nov 13, 2023, 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:23 am

CU women's basketball...

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU women’s basketball team has been rewarded for their hot start.

In the new AP poll released on Monday, the Buffs checked in at No. 5 in the entire country. They only trail South Carolina, Iowa, UCLA and Utah. LSU, who was No. 1 when JR Payne’s bunch stunned them to start the season last week, is now No. 7.

The ranking is the highest for the Buffaloes since finishing No. 2 in the final AP poll of the 1994-95 season and it’s the 23rd time CU has been inside the AP’s top-5.

After taking down the Tigers in Las Vegas by a final score of 92-78, Colorado scored wins over Le Moyne (97-38) and Oklahoma State (86-75) to move to 3-0 on the young year.

Center Aaronette Vonleh is leading the way with 18.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds. She received a congratulatory handshake and hug from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal after beating LSU.

Frida Formann is adding 17.7 points per game and Jaylyn Sherrod is contributing 13.7 points a night plus 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals.

Up next for the No. 5 Buffs is a road game at SMU before taking on Cincinnati, Kentucky and NC State in a tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Buffs

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs blow upset bid at buzzer, Prime’s flaws on display again

We can talk about the restoration of CU, Prime improving the program and football once again mattering in Boulder but he's got some issues

2 days ago

Ralphie...

Will Petersen

Ralphie’s last two runs of the season were total duds

Both of Ralphie's runs were short, with several media members noticing she couldn't make it very far and didn't look interested in running

2 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Buffs take down LSU

CJ welcomes CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne to the show to discuss their win against the number 1 ranked LSU Tigers.

4 days ago

Folsom Field...

Will Petersen

Folsom Field getting major upgrade with massive new video board

CU announced Folsom Field's new video board should be ready for the start of 2024 play and has five times the surface area of the old one

5 days ago

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders answers NFL head coaching question, with a slight catch

Deion Sanders does not want to coach in the NFL, what hadn't been asked of the first-year coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is a hypothetical

6 days ago

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shuts down any NFL Draft talk about Shedeur

Shedeur's father Deion Sanders thinks that his son and CU Buffs QB could handle the NFL but is focused on his collegiate career

6 days ago

CU women’s basketball is now a top-5 team in the country