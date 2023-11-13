CU women’s basketball is now a top-5 team in the country

The CU women’s basketball team has been rewarded for their hot start.

In the new AP poll released on Monday, the Buffs checked in at No. 5 in the entire country. They only trail South Carolina, Iowa, UCLA and Utah. LSU, who was No. 1 when JR Payne’s bunch stunned them to start the season last week, is now No. 7.

You could say it was a good week for the Buffs 📈#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/g4e8EVnSh5 — Colorado Women's Basketball 🦬 (@CUBuffsWBB) November 13, 2023

The ranking is the highest for the Buffaloes since finishing No. 2 in the final AP poll of the 1994-95 season and it’s the 23rd time CU has been inside the AP’s top-5.

After taking down the Tigers in Las Vegas by a final score of 92-78, Colorado scored wins over Le Moyne (97-38) and Oklahoma State (86-75) to move to 3-0 on the young year.

Center Aaronette Vonleh is leading the way with 18.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds. She received a congratulatory handshake and hug from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal after beating LSU.

Frida Formann is adding 17.7 points per game and Jaylyn Sherrod is contributing 13.7 points a night plus 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals.

Up next for the No. 5 Buffs is a road game at SMU before taking on Cincinnati, Kentucky and NC State in a tournament over the Thanksgiving holiday.