Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Shaq and Candace Parker congratulated CU women after big upset

Nov 7, 2023, 11:27 AM

Shaq...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU women’s basketball team received some special visitors after defeating No. 1 LSU on Monday night.

The No. 20 Buffs knocked off the defending national champions 92-78 and announced to the college basketball world they’re for real. And some big names took notice.

NBA legend and former Tigers star Shaquille O’Neal visited JR Payne’s team in the locker room after the game. He was of course there to support LSU, but game recognizes game. WNBA star Candace Parker, who plays for the Las Vegas aces, made an appearance as well. The showdown took place in Sin City.

Take a look for yourself, including Parker telling Payne she hopes to see the Buffs at the Final Four.

How awesome is that? Shaq gave some love to CU center Aaronette Vonleh, who had 24 points and six rebounds against LSU. That’s a big man who recognizes a dominant inside presence can take over a game.

And Parker works as a TV analyst during March Madness, so she’ll likely be at the Final Four in Cleveland.

Who knows, maybe the Buffs can make it that far? They’ll certainly be in the top-10 of the next AP rankings, perhaps even the top-5. They’re now on everyone’s radar, and visits from Shaq and Parker will only increase their profile.

Buffs

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shuts down any NFL Draft talk about Shedeur

Shedeur's father Deion Sanders thinks that his son and CU Buffs QB could handle the NFL but is focused on his collegiate career

2 hours ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime doesn’t want to talk about controversial OC switch

Coach Prime deflected the question, first challenging the reporter about something with his son Shedeur, before ultimately not answering it

2 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Deion Sanders needs to make major changes to his coaching staff

The technical side of things has not been sharp for CU, and Deion Sanders must hire two new coordinators who can make up for his deficiencies

10 hours ago

CU women's basketball...

Will Petersen

No. 20 CU women’s basketball crushes No. 1 LSU to start new year

CU women's basketball should be in the top-10 of the next AP rankings, earning a win that will propel the program into the national spotlight

19 hours ago

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU hooper on list for best players in country as season tips Monday

The Buffs most notable returner was one of 50 in the country on Monday, named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

1 day ago

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Disastrous Pat Shurmur decision dooms Buffs as Prime screws up

The CU Buffs were pacing to have their best scoring year since the memorable 2001 season, but Deion Sanders didn't think that was good enough

3 days ago

Shaq and Candace Parker congratulated CU women after big upset