Shaq and Candace Parker congratulated CU women after big upset

The CU women’s basketball team received some special visitors after defeating No. 1 LSU on Monday night.

The No. 20 Buffs knocked off the defending national champions 92-78 and announced to the college basketball world they’re for real. And some big names took notice.

NBA legend and former Tigers star Shaquille O’Neal visited JR Payne’s team in the locker room after the game. He was of course there to support LSU, but game recognizes game. WNBA star Candace Parker, who plays for the Las Vegas aces, made an appearance as well. The showdown took place in Sin City.

Take a look for yourself, including Parker telling Payne she hopes to see the Buffs at the Final Four.

How awesome is that? Shaq gave some love to CU center Aaronette Vonleh, who had 24 points and six rebounds against LSU. That’s a big man who recognizes a dominant inside presence can take over a game.

And Parker works as a TV analyst during March Madness, so she’ll likely be at the Final Four in Cleveland.

Who knows, maybe the Buffs can make it that far? They’ll certainly be in the top-10 of the next AP rankings, perhaps even the top-5. They’re now on everyone’s radar, and visits from Shaq and Parker will only increase their profile.