No. 20 CU women’s basketball crushes No. 1 LSU to start new year

The CU women’s basketball team took down the defending champions on Monday night to start a new season.

The No. 20 Buffs crushed the No. 1 LSU Tigers by a final score of 92-78, moving to 1-0 and certainly getting the attention of the country.

Fresh off their Sweet 16 run last spring, it looks like Colorado could be in the conversation as one of the best teams out there. Senior Frida Formann led the way with 27 points, including shooting 7-11 from three-point range. Aaronette Vonleh added 24 points and Jaylyn Sherrod chipped in 19.

For head coach JR Payne, it’s a massive win and perhaps the biggest the program has ever had. Kim Mulkey is an iconic coach for LSU, but Payne’s bunch got the best of her on Monday evening. Tigers star Angel Reese, who burst onto the scene during March Madness, was held relatively in check with only 15 points.

The Buffs should be in the top-10 of the next AP rankings, perhaps even the top-5. It’s that big of a victory, one that will propel the program into the national spotlight.

And yes, it’s only November, but it’s also a résumé booster for a team that will now be hunting a very high seed when the NCAA Tournament rolls around in March.

Up next for CU is is a couple of home games later this week and over the weekend. You can bet the crowd at the CU Events Center will be buzzing.