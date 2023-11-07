Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

No. 20 CU women’s basketball crushes No. 1 LSU to start new year

Nov 6, 2023, 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:45 pm

CU women's basketball...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU women’s basketball team took down the defending champions on Monday night to start a new season.

The No. 20 Buffs crushed the No. 1 LSU Tigers by a final score of 92-78, moving to 1-0 and certainly getting the attention of the country.

Fresh off their Sweet 16 run last spring, it looks like Colorado could be in the conversation as one of the best teams out there. Senior Frida Formann led the way with 27 points, including shooting 7-11 from three-point range. Aaronette Vonleh added 24 points and Jaylyn Sherrod chipped in 19.

For head coach JR Payne, it’s a massive win and perhaps the biggest the program has ever had. Kim Mulkey is an iconic coach for LSU, but Payne’s bunch got the best of her on Monday evening. Tigers star Angel Reese, who burst onto the scene during March Madness, was held relatively in check with only 15 points.

The Buffs should be in the top-10 of the next AP rankings, perhaps even the top-5. It’s that big of a victory, one that will propel the program into the national spotlight.

And yes, it’s only November, but it’s also a résumé booster for a team that will now be hunting a very high seed when the NCAA Tournament rolls around in March.

Up next for CU is is a couple of home games later this week and over the weekend. You can bet the crowd at the CU Events Center will be buzzing.

Buffs

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU hooper on list for best players in country as season tips Monday

The Buffs most notable returner was one of 50 in the country on Monday, named to the watch list for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

9 hours ago

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Disastrous Pat Shurmur decision dooms Buffs as Prime screws up

The CU Buffs were pacing to have their best scoring year since the memorable 2001 season, but Deion Sanders didn't think that was good enough

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders admits at this point his body is hurting

Colorado star QB Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 41 times this season, which is easily the most of any quarterback in the country

3 days ago

Ralphie...

Will Petersen

Report: Ralphie could lead Buffs out in final two CU home games

The new Ralphie runs have coincided with Deion Sanders taking over the program, but a CU spokesperson says it isn't a Coach Prime decision

3 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Report: One of the worst Broncos OCs is now calling plays for CU

The CU Buffs are making a major change hours before hosting No. 16 Oregon State Saturday night, Deion Sanders is switching play callers

4 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Chad Brown

Chad Brown joins the show to discuss how the rest of the season will look for the CU Buffs.

4 days ago

No. 20 CU women’s basketball crushes No. 1 LSU to start new year