BUFFS

Deion Sanders answers NFL head coaching question, with a slight catch

Nov 7, 2023, 3:28 PM

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders does not want to coach in the NFL and he wants to stay in Boulder for a while, that much has been known.

But what hadn’t been asked of the first-year coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is an interesting hypothetical. Dan Patrick asked Sanders the common NFL question to coach Prime where he gave his usual answer about really having an impact on kids. Patrick followed by asking, what if he could coach both of his sons in the NFL?

“They’re going to come out the same year, next year. They better not try to leave Daddy right away,” Sanders said on Patrick’s show. “I don’t know, I haven’t thought, I’m trying to win a game, I’m not thinking down the street that far, I haven’t thought like that, but it’s a great thought process though.”

Sanders is a multi-sport star who succeeded in both the NFL and MLB. It would be surprising to see him go back to the shield even in that hypothetical given how many times he’s talked it down. At the same time, he said he would never go back to Nike and he is once again working with Phil Knight’s brand.

Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders is likely a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while his older brother, safety Shilo Sanders, hasn’t gotten as much hype. Still, the defender has made a bunch of big plays for the Buffs and will no doubt have an impact at the next level.

The two sons are both draft-eligible this coming spring but it seems highly unlikely Shedeur makes the jump. This means the Buffs are setting up for another big leap in year two under Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders answers NFL head coaching question, with a slight catch