BUFFS

Deion Sanders shuts down any NFL Draft talk about Shedeur

Nov 7, 2023, 12:45 PM

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Shedeur Sanders debuted with the Colorado Buffaloes by breaking records and winning games but the transfer quarterback’s production has slowed a little bit in recent weeks.

Sanders has received a mid-game pain injection in each of Colorado’s past two games as he has suffered from an undisclosed injury. Still has numbers look pretty solid despite an unrelenting amount of pressure, poor run game and stagnation which had his father and coach Deion Sanders switch up the offensive coordinator situation.

Through nine games, Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns, three interceptions and has led Colorado to a 4-5 record. With the help of the junior quarterback the Buffaloes are in a much better spot than they were last year and it’s this resume which has many projecting Sanders as a first-round pick. The Athletic wrote Monday, that Sanders is the fourth-best college quarterback right now. That type of ranking undoubtedly is a situation most would leave college in.

Shedeur’s father Deion Sanders agrees that his son and quarterback could handle the next level but is focused on his collegiate career.

“Shedeur is a pro, he’s a pro playing college football,” Coach Prime said. “He knows how to handle you all, he knows how to take care of his academics, he knows how to act in public, he has spawned with the game. When he’s holding up the watch that’s fun, he’s a kid. He’s a great human being, he’s a great young man, he’s great for the game, great for his teammates, he’s good for college football. The way he’s handled his adversity—we’re in the same book, we’ve always won. This is tremendously tough hitting this same hurdle we’ve hit. I don’t see him quitting, I don’t see no shutdown in him. It’s the same preparation when we’re winning. He’s getting more treatment because his body is tremendously sore. He’s doing some things he doesn’t normally do so he can get out there and do his best.”

The elder Sanders left little doubt as to what the family was thinking about Shedeur’s NFL Draft eligibility.

“Why would he (leave) when we’re having a great time here? When we appreciate and love where we are, it’s hard to look somewhere else,” the senior Sanders said on Tuesday.

Colorado has three games left in the season, starting with the Buffaloes final home game on Saturday against Arizona. Deion expects his son to again play through the pain so long as the quarterback gels with the changes the coach has made.

“He’s suffered injuries, do you think he’s walking like me for nothing? He’s hurt,” Deion said. “He’s gotta get a few days of practice in to get the timing of the new plays, but he’ll be good come Saturday.”

Deion Sanders shuts down any NFL Draft talk about Shedeur