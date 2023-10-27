Deion Sanders manager shares how long he plans to stay at CU

Many think Deion Sanders stay in Boulder won’t be for long, on Thursday’s Rich Eisen Show the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes’ manager disputed that claim.

Coach Prime is in his first season leading the Buffs, but his giant profile combined with his two-sport star, success in the past, and currently as a head coach as many wondering how he could stay leading CU for the long term. At the latest, many think he’ll coach his son and team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders through his senior year and until two-way standout Travis Hunter is NFL Draft eligible, both after the 2024 season.

Constance Schwartz-Morini says nope, Prime plans to stay at the foot of the flatirons.

“The sense is that he’s not going to be long for Colorado either,” Rich Eisen said.

“He’s staying. He’s staying. He’s staying,” Schwartz-Morini, the CEO of SMAC and Prime’s manager said.

Sanders, 56, is in the first of a five-year contract to be the head coach in Boulder. Given he’s the rare coach who has made so much money from his prior career maybe he could say no if he got offered something big based on his work with the Buffs. Plus he’s said over and over again he will never coach in the NFL—but things change, as he’s once again with Nike after saying he would never do that again.

Schwartz-Morini did detail some more interesting things on the interview, talking about how their team deals with criticism and more.

“I learned from him, he tunes it out because I’ll call him and say, ‘Do you think we should respond,'” She said. “He’s like, ‘no!’ He said, ‘we know what we’re doing,’ and look we all knew this was going to be a tough first season but even when the team loses we win because he’s so coach Prime—Dion as you know him about all of it. When they play like hot garbage he tells them they play like hot garbage, he tells the media they’re playing like hot garbage. And let me tell you something, I’ve been in those rooms after the losses and I’m just like oh my gosh, like if the coaches and the team doesn’t turn around after this, I don’t know what will (get them to.)”

“And a lot of what you’re seeing, whether it’s the glasses or the sweatshirt we’re the ones handling it, he’s not,” she said. “There are photo shoots that were done before the season started or at the beginning of the season and he’s so great about all of it. Because we want to do… we did that shoot weeks ago so for the critics that are coming at him now, if he was undefeated they’d be coming at him they’d be saying that he did things a different way and that’s why he’s winning or he has access to the social media or these platforms so I’ve just started following his lead I know what he’s doing I know what the student-athletes are doing the coaches are doing and we just tune them out.”

Sanders appears to be having a ball in Boulder and his management agrees.

“It’s a perfect fit, it is,” Schwartz-Morini said. “I think he’s having too much fun there in the sense of like the cowboy hats —I think he’s just been able to really be who he is deep down inside driving his tractor and wearing his cowboy hat.”

Even if Sanders Buffs can find a way to bowl eligibility given their tough second half of the season and shoot up into the College Football Playoff picture like Prime’s dream, just maybe he’ll stick around.

***