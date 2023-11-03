Report: Ralphie could lead Buffs out in final two CU home games

The Colorado Buffaloes have yet to be led out of the tunnel behind the team’s live mascot Ralphie this season.

That could change this weekend against Oregon State, according to a new report.

Axios spoke with University of Colorado Spokesperson Steve Hurlbert, who says Ralphie the Buffalo could lead the team out for the final two home games at Folsom Field. CU plays Oregon State on Saturday night and then Arizona the following weekend.

The new normal has coincided with Deion Sanders taking over the program as head coach, but Hurlbert says it isn’t a Coach Prime decision. He told Axios the change was simply due to “scheduling.”

Ralphie has run before the Buffs, just not been their direct leader onto Folsom Field, as CU has used a variety of entertainment between her run and the football players taking the field.

Some of those intros have been just as dramatic, including Lil Wayne rapping them out of the tunnel before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against CSU. Colorado won a thriller that night in 2OT.

And as far as Ralphie not running nearly as far onto the field as past versions of the mascot, Hurlbert says that’s a product of her development. Ralphie has routinely only made it to midfield or so, when previous buffaloes used to go almost the whole field. Though, some internet sleuths have found this Ralphie to be behind schedule.

“(Ralphie) wants to do what she wants to do,” Hurlbert said of the 850-pound animal that’s still only 3.5 years old.

The Buffs could use something different on Saturday night aside from new play callers, as they’ve won just one of their last five games and have dropped two straight at Folsom Field.

At 4-4, a bowl game feels like a stretch, but maybe changing things up with Ralphie could flip the vibes against Oregon State and lead to a big upset.

