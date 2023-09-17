Close
BUFFS

CU Buffs really took the field behind a live Lil Wayne performance

Sep 16, 2023, 9:06 PM

Lil Wayne at Colorado Boulder...

Credit: Richie Carni, Denver Sports

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was a show before the football even started with some jaw-jacking followed by a live show from Lil Wayne.

That’s right, the Colorado Buffaloes not only took the field behind live bison mascot Ralphie, but behind the five-time Grammy winner and legend of the game. A friend of head coach Deion Sanders, who has been in Boulder all day, Tunechi performed “Ride for my…” as the Buffaloes walked out of the locker room.

Weezy was joined by hip-hop stars Offset and Master P as big names in Boulder, the very quiet Kawhi Leonard also was in the house.

It was Lil Wayne’s second performance in Boulder of the day, as he showed up and did a song on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Below is the best video of the intro.

