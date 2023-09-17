CU Buffs really took the field behind a live Lil Wayne performance

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was a show before the football even started with some jaw-jacking followed by a live show from Lil Wayne.

That’s right, the Colorado Buffaloes not only took the field behind live bison mascot Ralphie, but behind the five-time Grammy winner and legend of the game. A friend of head coach Deion Sanders, who has been in Boulder all day, Tunechi performed “Ride for my…” as the Buffaloes walked out of the locker room.

Weezy was joined by hip-hop stars Offset and Master P as big names in Boulder, the very quiet Kawhi Leonard also was in the house.

Holy… the Buffs just came out behind a live performance from Lil Wayne pic.twitter.com/XdO1aIUr2C — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 17, 2023

It was Lil Wayne’s second performance in Boulder of the day, as he showed up and did a song on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Welp 😅 @LilTunechi just led the Buffs out of the tunnel with @DeionSanders. 🙏 Pray for CSU 🙏 ⚡️ Electric Factory ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uCcBPz4f23 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 17, 2023

Below is the best video of the intro.

