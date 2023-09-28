Close
Prime adds fuel to rumor LeBron, Jay-Z, and more could be at CU-USC

Sep 28, 2023, 2:18 PM

LeBron James and Jay Z...

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A rumor going around has LeBron James, Jay Z, Matthew McConaughey, the return of Lil Wayne and other stars scheduled to be in Boulder for Saturday’s Colorado-USC game and Deion Sanders only added fuel to that when asked about it.

“Shoot, I think half the NBA is going to be here,” Sanders said about the Buffaloes matchup with the No. 8 Trojans.

Kawhi Leonard has already been to a Buffs game this fall as have former CU hoops standouts Derek White, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Roberson and more. That’s in addition to Weezy, Offset and Master P who have visited Folsom Field from the rap world and Gold Jacketers Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin coming as well.

USC was the hype team of the 2000s, often drawing celebrities from the hills to watch Reggie Bush and crew. Now Colorado is the team of Black American and folks associated with the culture and fame in those circles are continuously visiting Boulder. Of course if the list for this weekend ends up being true, James and Jay-Z are a diffrent level of celebrity than who we’ve seen thus far. A collaboration between Shawn Carter and Dwayne Carter as the Buffaloes took the field behind Ralphie could feed generations in Boulder. Those two are likely rooting for Coach Prime. Whereas James, a Lakers star whose most recent trip to Colorado ended with a sweep to the champion Nuggets, has a son on the Trojans basketball team.

Colorado’s biggest star on the field, Travis Hunter, will not play. The Trojans boast college football best player and the future No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft in Caleb Williams. The quarterback leads a USC team expected to trounce the upstart Buffaloes.

Meanwhile the star power is not only packing the stands and drawing eyes to TVs, it’s actually helped the Buffs basketball team recruit as three-star big man Doryan Onwuchekwa committed to Tad Boyle after a source says the team had “the best recruiting weekend ever” at on the of the football games. All the while the No. 1 football prospect in the country visited Sanders and Buffs.

Of course, the biggest celebrity of them all is Prime Time, the coach of CU and the standout multi-sport athlete.

