Travis Hunter wants to play against USC, Deion Sanders won’t let him

Colorado’s two-way star play Travis Hunter is itching to get back on the field after a dirty first-half hit from a Colorado State player 10 days ago ago sent him to the hospital with a lacerated liver.

Hunter missed the Buffaloes blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks and is slated to be on the field against when the team hosts the No. 8 USC Trojans this Saturday. But Hunter says he’s not taking no for an answer, he’s playing.

“I need to play this week, we need to get everything we can so I can play. I’m not taking no for an answer,” Hunter texted Coach Prime, according to Deion Sanders Jr.’s vlog.

Hunter will have to take no for answer as Coach Prime respectfully called him a dawg but texted back.

“No, you ain’t ready. I care about you more than I care about this game,” Sanders said, reading his text to Hunter outloud to the entire team. “You’re going to change the game of football one day when you get healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you, son.”

The Buffaloes will be without Hunter for the battle with USC. Colorado then is on the road for the lousy Sun Devils and hosts the bad Cardinal before going on bye in the coming weeks. There’s a scenario where Hunter doesn’t play again until Oct. 28 in Los Angeles against the Bruins.

Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards and recorded nine tackles and two pass breakups this year while playing every snap on both sides of the ball until the penalized hit by Blackburn sent him off.

Sadly for the Buffaloes, they haven’t gotten that amazing production in maybe their two hardest games of the year. And the dirty hit cost Hunter his only matchups with USC and Oregon as conference realignment takes place next year. Hunter’s absence also means he will have to wait on playing Heisman winner Caleb Williams until the two are in the NFL.

