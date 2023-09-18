Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Oddsmakers have Buffs as big-time underdogs for road showdown

Sep 18, 2023, 3:40 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks against the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes have already been three-touchdown underdogs once this season and that didn’t work out too well for sports books, with oddsmakers taking a massive hit when the team upset the TCU Horned Frogs to kickoff the season.

Now 3-0 and ranked, the Buffs fourth game of the year will be their Pac-12 opener and on the road against No. 10 Oregon. Like the Buffs, the Ducks are 3-0, with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawaii.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will struggle against the Ducks with a spread on the game of -21 in favor of Oregon. The sharps have the game coming in at about 44-25 in favor of the home team and in line with the two strong offensive performances that each team are capable of.

Colorado were three-score favorites this past weekend against the Rams, a game the Buffaloes won in double-overtime.

The Buffaloes are 9-15 against the Ducks all-time, and have lost three-straight matchups going back to 2016 when Colorado pulled a big-time upset on Oregon en route to a Pac-12 title game bid. Colorado hadn’t won in Eugene before that 2016 contest going back all the way until 1967.

Colorado will be without Travis Hunter in the game against the Bo Nix-led Ducks.

The game could get spicy given earlier comments made about Colorado and Deion Sanders ability to make anything personal to hype up a game.

The Buffaloes will host ranked USC again on, at least, Big Noon Kickoff. The Ducks get a break after the Buffs, playing lousy Stanford.

The Ducks and Buffs kick at 1:30 here in Denver, on ABC.

***

Buffs

Mel Tucker...

Jake Shapiro

Former CU coach Tucker fired by MSU in wake of sexual harassment investigation

Former Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker has been fired by Michigan State on Monday, the school said

5 hours ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Timetable is set on star CU Buffs player set to miss weeks

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was taken out by a dirty against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday and it will cost him a few games

9 hours ago

Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs giant game with USC will have a stupid kickoff time

If you're going to watch Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes this year, you'll have to be up before sunrise or be at Folsom Field after midnight

9 hours ago

Henry Blackburn...

James Merilatt

Dirty play costs CSU their moral victory on Saturday night in Boulder

Colorado State kept the Rocky Mountain Showdown close, losing in double OT, but the way they embarrassed themselves in the process

2 days ago

Colorado State Rams...

DMac

If you weren’t impressed by the Rams, remove your sunglasses

The distance between Fort Collins and Boulder is about 50 miles, but in Saturday night's Rocky Mountain Showdown, it was inches apart

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Inside Shedeur Sanders magical 98-yard TD drive to save Buffs

Shedeur Sanders took the Buffs from end to end in 90 seconds, capped by a 45-yard strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. to keep CU alive.

2 days ago

Oddsmakers have Buffs as big-time underdogs for road showdown