Oddsmakers have Buffs as big-time underdogs for road showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes have already been three-touchdown underdogs once this season and that didn’t work out too well for sports books, with oddsmakers taking a massive hit when the team upset the TCU Horned Frogs to kickoff the season.

Now 3-0 and ranked, the Buffs fourth game of the year will be their Pac-12 opener and on the road against No. 10 Oregon. Like the Buffs, the Ducks are 3-0, with wins over Portland State, Texas Tech and Hawaii.

Oddsmakers think the Buffaloes will struggle against the Ducks with a spread on the game of -21 in favor of Oregon. The sharps have the game coming in at about 44-25 in favor of the home team and in line with the two strong offensive performances that each team are capable of.

Colorado were three-score favorites this past weekend against the Rams, a game the Buffaloes won in double-overtime.

The Buffaloes are 9-15 against the Ducks all-time, and have lost three-straight matchups going back to 2016 when Colorado pulled a big-time upset on Oregon en route to a Pac-12 title game bid. Colorado hadn’t won in Eugene before that 2016 contest going back all the way until 1967.

Colorado will be without Travis Hunter in the game against the Bo Nix-led Ducks.

The game could get spicy given earlier comments made about Colorado and Deion Sanders ability to make anything personal to hype up a game.

The Buffaloes will host ranked USC again on, at least, Big Noon Kickoff. The Ducks get a break after the Buffs, playing lousy Stanford.

The Ducks and Buffs kick at 1:30 here in Denver, on ABC.

