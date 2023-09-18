Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Timetable is set on star CU Buffs player set to miss weeks

Sep 18, 2023, 11:19 AM

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was taken out by a dirty against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday and it will cost him a few games.

The Heisman hopeful’s chances of getting the award are likely over thanks to Henry Blackburn’s late hit in the first half of CU’s double-overtime win. Now Fox’s Skip Bayless, the host of Undisputed, reported that the two-way star suffered a lacerated liver which would cost him three to four weeks. Carl Reed of 247Sports chimed in that head coach Deion Sanders told him Hunter would be out for three weeks.

The Buffaloes have a ranked on-ranked matchup against Oregon this weekend and may be in the same situation the following weekend when they host USC. Colorado then is on the road for the lousy Sun Devils and hosts the bad Cardinal before going on bye. There’s a scenario where Hunter doesn’t play again until Oct. 28 in Los Angeles against the Bruins.

Bayless said the injury is “not considered terribly serious,” but it did send Hunter to the hospital midway through the Rocky Moutain Showdown and will cost him multiple games.

Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards and recorded nine tackles and two pass breakups this year while playing every snap on both sides of the ball until the penalized hit by Blackburn sent him off.

Colorado’s receivers proved to be okay without Hunter, as Shedeur Sanders’ offense put up 43 points but the defense very much missed him.

“We lost a crucial piece of our team, it’s like losing two players in one,” the quarterback said.”

“When Travis went down, it really hurt me a lot. We needed somebody else to step up,” older brother and safety Shedeur Sanders said.

It was far from the only dirty hit Colorado State laid on the Buffaloes on Saturday and that was clear to many.

***

Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs giant game with USC will have a stupid kickoff time

If you're going to watch Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes this year, you'll have to be up before sunrise or be at Folsom Field after midnight

11 hours ago

Henry Blackburn...

James Merilatt

Dirty play costs CSU their moral victory on Saturday night in Boulder

Colorado State kept the Rocky Mountain Showdown close, losing in double OT, but the way they embarrassed themselves in the process

1 day ago

Colorado State Rams...

DMac

If you weren’t impressed by the Rams, remove your sunglasses

The distance between Fort Collins and Boulder is about 50 miles, but in Saturday night's Rocky Mountain Showdown, it was inches apart

1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Inside Shedeur Sanders magical 98-yard TD drive to save Buffs

Shedeur Sanders took the Buffs from end to end in 90 seconds, capped by a 45-yard strike to Jimmy Horn Jr. to keep CU alive.

1 day ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes against the Colorado State Rams...

Jake Shapiro

Jay Norvell offers weak response on hit that will cost Travis Hunter weeks

Colorado Buffaloes star two-way play Travis Hunter was in the hospital late Saturday night after a dirty hit by Henry Blackburn

1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

Shedeur Sanders leads epic drive to tie it, Buffs survive 2OT classic

Shedeur Sanders threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, strengthening his early campaign for the Heisman; his drive to tie it was special

1 day ago

Timetable is set on star CU Buffs player set to miss weeks