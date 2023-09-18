Timetable is set on star CU Buffs player set to miss weeks

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was taken out by a dirty against the Colorado State Rams on Saturday and it will cost him a few games.

The Heisman hopeful’s chances of getting the award are likely over thanks to Henry Blackburn’s late hit in the first half of CU’s double-overtime win. Now Fox’s Skip Bayless, the host of Undisputed, reported that the two-way star suffered a lacerated liver which would cost him three to four weeks. Carl Reed of 247Sports chimed in that head coach Deion Sanders told him Hunter would be out for three weeks.

The Buffaloes have a ranked on-ranked matchup against Oregon this weekend and may be in the same situation the following weekend when they host USC. Colorado then is on the road for the lousy Sun Devils and hosts the bad Cardinal before going on bye. There’s a scenario where Hunter doesn’t play again until Oct. 28 in Los Angeles against the Bruins.

Bayless said the injury is “not considered terribly serious,” but it did send Hunter to the hospital midway through the Rocky Moutain Showdown and will cost him multiple games.

Hunter has caught 16 passes for 213 yards and recorded nine tackles and two pass breakups this year while playing every snap on both sides of the ball until the penalized hit by Blackburn sent him off.

Colorado’s receivers proved to be okay without Hunter, as Shedeur Sanders’ offense put up 43 points but the defense very much missed him.

“We lost a crucial piece of our team, it’s like losing two players in one,” the quarterback said.”

“When Travis went down, it really hurt me a lot. We needed somebody else to step up,” older brother and safety Shedeur Sanders said.

It was far from the only dirty hit Colorado State laid on the Buffaloes on Saturday and that was clear to many.

