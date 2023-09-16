CU superfan Peggy Coppom dances with Gronk, Lil Wayne shows up

98-year-old Peggy Coppom, a CU superfan, made her way to the festivities in Boulder on Saturday morning.

The Rock taking over College Gameday wasn’t the only show in town, as FOX also had their “Big Noon Kickoff” on campus, even though they’re not carrying the Buffs and Rams tonight.

That’s how big this one is thanks to the power of Coach Prime.

Peggy was on the FOX set and found an unlikely dance partner, none other than Rob Gronkowski.

Peggy is living her best life 🥹 🎥 @BNKonFOX pic.twitter.com/i0mN2vv6Ex — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 16, 2023

How great is that?! Gronk seems to be enjoying it just as much as Peggy, showing that age is just a number.

Rapper Lil Wayne also made his way to the FOX set, as Coach Prime gifted him a custom jersey. A fair warning, as Lil Wayne starts to perform in this clip he uses profanity.

The celebrities are out in Boulder in full force, as this has to be the most anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown ever.

And while The Rock, Gronk and Lil Wayne are awesome, it’s still great to see Peggy stealing the show. She deserves it, sticking with the Buffs through all the ups and downs.

