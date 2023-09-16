Are the Colorado Buffaloes the most-prominent team in the state?

For as long as Colorado sports fans can remember, the Broncos have always dominated the sports headlines in the Centennial State. No other sports ever came close to stealing the spotlight.

While Colorado always seems to be in the headlines among sports, the Broncos have always been on top. It didn’t seem possible for another team to have a more significant presence in Colorado.

Well, unexpectedly, that might not be the case anymore. There might be a new sheriff in town.

The University of Colorado football team has stolen the stage and become the biggest story in sports nationwide. No other sport in the United States is getting more coverage and attention than the Buffaloes.

This is Deion Sanders’s first year as the head coach at CU, and he has turned the 1-11 team into a national sensation, seemingly overnight. Sanders was able to build a team during the offseason that is competing at the highest level on the biggest stage the school has ever been on.

After beating TCU and Nebraska, Sanders has proven that he’s no joke and that Colorado is ready to compete because he believes in this team. Boulder is the best place to be right now for students and student-athletes nationwide.

Tonight, CU is going up against its state rivals, CSU, in their annual Rocky Mountain Showdown. With all the hype around Sanders and Boulder, it brought everyone in the sporting world to Boulder this week.

Denver sports analyst Mat Smith confirmed that “First Take,” “The Pat McAfee Show,” “60 Minutes,” Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College Gameday,” along with celebrity guests like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lil Wayne and Rob Gronkowski, and many others, will all be live in Boulder for the showdown this weekend.

Urban Meyer Guessing TO, Playmaker and Sapp and MORE. 🎥📍🦬 — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) September 14, 2023

As a CSU alum, it’s already expected that the football team will get destroyed this weekend. I’m okay with accepting it; it’s the reality. There’s not even a slight chance they will win against CU.

It’s been a long time since Colorado State University has been relevant, but the opportunity to be on national TV and be in the headlines with Sanders is a fantastic chance to take advantage of the situation and promote the school and the players. It will only happen once a year, and it’ll be the biggest game on their schedule in a long time and going forward for years.

As a Colorado sports fan, there’s never been so much hype around a team so unexpectedly and suddenly. The Broncos are no longer on top of the sports world in Colorado for the first time in a long time. CU has officially taken the thrown; dethroning them will take a lot.

While the Broncos have a chance to be on top again, it will take a Super Bowl run to match the energy and attention the Buffaloes are getting right now.

It’s the Prime era in Colorado. And it’s just beginning.

