Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Raiders

Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his second-quarter touchdown against the Raiders.

The five-yard reception came on a broken play, as Russell Wilson scrambled to his right and found the wide receiver in the back of the end zone. The play happened with just 12 seconds to go in the first half, putting the Broncos ahead 13-10 heading into the locker room.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Broncos QB Russell Wilson finds WR Courtland Sutton for the touchdown! Nice drive for Sutton. pic.twitter.com/wsAZv91LJd — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 10, 2023

Denver couldn’t hold the lead, however. They managed just three points after halftime, falling 17-16 to Las Vegas in the season opener.

***

