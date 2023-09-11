Close
GEM OF THE WEEK

Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Raiders

Sep 11, 2023, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:34 pm

Courtland Sutton...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his second-quarter touchdown against the Raiders.

The five-yard reception came on a broken play, as Russell Wilson scrambled to his right and found the wide receiver in the back of the end zone. The play happened with just 12 seconds to go in the first half, putting the Broncos ahead 13-10 heading into the locker room.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Denver couldn’t hold the lead, however. They managed just three points after halftime, falling 17-16 to Las Vegas in the season opener.

