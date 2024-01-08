Close
Jerry Jeudy wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Raiders

Jan 8, 2024, 11:55 AM

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Raiders on Sunday.

With Denver trailing Las Vegas 7-0 in the second quarter, Jeudy took a pass from QB Jarrett Stidham and made one of the plays of the season. Jeudy broke several tackles, showing off the footwork Broncos fans have dreamed of seeing for quite some time, and found the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Denver lost 27-14, ending their season with an 8-9 record. But for Jeudy, it was a great way to finish up what was largely a frustrating campaign.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Jerry Jeudy wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Raiders