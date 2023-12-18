Lil’Jordan Humphrey wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Lions

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Lions on Saturday.

With the Broncos trailing Detroit 21-0 in the the third quarter, QB Russell Wilson found Humphrey in the corner of the end zone for a spectacular grab. The play would get reviewed to make sure Humphrey held onto the ball, but after the officials looked at it, the call on the field was confirmed.

The Broncos would come up short in their comeback attempt, ultimately losing by a final score of 42-17. Now at 7-7, they’ll have to be perfect the rest of the way to have a shot at the postseason.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday: