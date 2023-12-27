Close
Lucas Krull wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Patriots

Dec 27, 2023, 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:45 pm

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Denver Broncos tight end Lucas Krull earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Patriots on Sunday.

With the Broncos trailing New England 23-7 in the fourth quarter, QB Russell Wilson scrambled around before finding Krull in the end zone. Denver would go on to get the two-point conversion as well, making the score 23-15.

The Broncos would get another TD and two-pointer to tie things at 23, before ultimately losing to the Patriots in the final seconds on a walk-off field goal. At 7-8, their playoff hopes aren’t totally dead, but the odds they can make the postseason for the first time since 2015 are slim.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

