Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chargers

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday.

With the Broncos leading Los Angeles 10-0 in the third quarter, QB Russell Wilson hit Sutton for yet another amazing TD grab. This one went for 46 yards and Sutton made a circus catch, bringing the ball in with one hand while also getting interfered with on the play. Denver declined the penalty.

The Broncos went on to earn a 24-7 victory to move to 7-6 on the season and are right there in the competitive AFC for a playoff spot. They’re also just one game back of the Chiefs in the division.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

How does he keep doing this 🤯@SuttonCourtland | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/xlRoH9GGBk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2023