GEM OF THE WEEK

Lil’Jordan Humphrey wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chargers

Jan 2, 2024, 1:28 PM

Lil'Jordan Humphrey...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Chargers on Sunday.

With Denver and Los Angeles tied 3-3 in the second quarter, new starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham found Humphrey down the near sideline. What followed was simply spectacular, as Humphrey broke four tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown. It’d prove to be the only time a player found the end zone in the Broncos’ 16-9 victory.

Unfortunately, the team didn’t get the help it needed and was eliminated from postseason contention, but Humphrey made one of the plays of the season.

Here’s how it looked and sounded on Sunday:

Lil’Jordan Humphrey wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Chargers