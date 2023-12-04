Close
Courtland Sutton wins Shane Co.’s “Gem of the Week” against Texans

Dec 4, 2023, 10:46 AM

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton earned this week’s Shane Co. “Gem of the Week” for his touchdown against the Texans on Sunday.

With the Broncos trailing Houston 16-3 in the third quarter, QB Russell Wilson found Sutton streaking down the left sideline and dropped in a beauty of a pass for a 45-yard TD. It was Sutton’s ninth touchdown of the season, and got Denver back into the game.

Unfortunately, the Broncos comeback attempt came up just short and they’d ultimately fall by a score of 22-17. They’re now 6-6 on the season after their five-game winning streak was snapped.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

