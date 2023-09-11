Close
SMASHED IT

Hunter Goodman wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Sep 11, 2023, 2:27 PM

Hunter Goodman...

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Hunter Goodman earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his triple against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

With the game tied at 0-0 in the second inning, Goodman staked the Rockies to an early lead with his three-bagger. The hit drove in a pair of runs, as Elehuris Montero and Nolan Jones scored on the hit.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

Hunter Goodman wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week