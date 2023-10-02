Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Nolan Jones earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Twins on Sunday.

With the Rockies trailing Minnesota 2-0 in the fourth inning, Jones launched a ball to centerfield for his 20th home run of the season. It was an impressive milestone for the Rockies rookie to reach, as he also stole 20 bases this year and the future looks bright. Colorado went on to win the final game of 2023 by a score 3-2.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday.

