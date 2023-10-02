Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SMASHED IT

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Oct 2, 2023, 12:02 PM

Nolan Jones...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Nolan Jones earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Twins on Sunday.

With the Rockies trailing Minnesota 2-0 in the fourth inning, Jones launched a ball to centerfield for his 20th home run of the season. It was an impressive milestone for the Rockies rookie to reach, as he also stole 20 bases this year and the future looks bright. Colorado went on to win the final game of 2023 by a score 3-2.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday.

***

Smashed It

Brendan Rodgers...

104.3 The Fan

Brendan Rodgers wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing Chicago 1-0, Rodgers hit a ball to center that got out thanks to some help from the famous Wrigley Field wind

7 days ago

Ezequiel Tovar...

104.3 The Fan

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing the Giants 3-0, Ezequiel Tovar smashed a ball to right-center field that cleared the bases and tied the game

14 days ago

Hunter Goodman...

James Merilatt

Hunter Goodman wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

In a scoreless game, the Rockies designated hitter staked Colorado to an early lead with a second-inning triple that drove in a pair of runs

21 days ago

Michael Toglia...

104.3 The Fan

Michael Toglia wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading Baltimore 1-0 in the fifth, Michael Toglia launched a ball to deep right that easily cleared the elevated fence

1 month ago

Ezequiel Tovar...

104.3 The Fan

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 1-0 in the first, Ezequiel Tovar smashed a ball to left field for a two-run homer and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead

1 month ago

Alan Trejo...

104.3 The Fan

Alan Trejo wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing L.A. 3-1 in the fourth inning, Trejo launched a ball to left that comfortably cleared the wall and tied the game

2 months ago

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week