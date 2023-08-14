Alan Trejo wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Aug 14, 2023, 2:13 PM
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Alan Trejo earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against Dodgers on Sunday.
With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 3-1 in the fourth inning, Trejo launched a ball to left that comfortably cleared the wall and tied the game 3-3. Unfortunately, Colorado would go on to lose 8-3, as they were swept by the Dodgers.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:
Trejo ties it! pic.twitter.com/5oiOJLdW1g
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 13, 2023
***