SMASHED IT

Alan Trejo wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Aug 14, 2023, 2:13 PM

Alan Trejo...

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Alan Trejo earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against Dodgers on Sunday.

With the Rockies trailing Los Angeles 3-1 in the fourth inning, Trejo launched a ball to left that comfortably cleared the wall and tied the game 3-3. Unfortunately, Colorado would go on to lose 8-3, as they were swept by the Dodgers.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

