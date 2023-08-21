Close
SMASHED IT

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Aug 21, 2023, 12:33 PM

Ezequiel Tovar...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Ezequiel Tovar earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the White Sox on Friday.

With the Rockies trailing Chicago 1-0 in the first inning, Tovar smashed a ball to left field for a two-run homer and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. They’d go on to win in a laugher, absolutely routing the White Sox by a final score of 14-1.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Friday:

***

