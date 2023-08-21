Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Ezequiel Tovar earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the White Sox on Friday.

With the Rockies trailing Chicago 1-0 in the first inning, Tovar smashed a ball to left field for a two-run homer and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. They’d go on to win in a laugher, absolutely routing the White Sox by a final score of 14-1.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Friday:

Ezequiel Tovar – Colorado Rockies (14) pic.twitter.com/1xfGivq7UM — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 19, 2023

