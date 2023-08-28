Close
SMASHED IT

Michael Toglia wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Aug 28, 2023, 10:57 AM | Updated: 10:59 am

Michael Toglia...

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Michael Toglia earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rockies leading Baltimore 1-0 in the fifth inning, Toglia launched a ball to deep right that easily cleared the elevated fence and extended the Colorado advantage to 2-0. The Rockies would go on to win the game 4-3, ending a tough six-game losing streak in which they made history.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

***

