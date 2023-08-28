Michael Toglia wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Michael Toglia earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rockies leading Baltimore 1-0 in the fifth inning, Toglia launched a ball to deep right that easily cleared the elevated fence and extended the Colorado advantage to 2-0. The Rockies would go on to win the game 4-3, ending a tough six-game losing streak in which they made history.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday:

Watch out on Eutaw! pic.twitter.com/9XsqdCkfj1 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 27, 2023

***