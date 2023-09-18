Close
SMASHED IT

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Sep 18, 2023, 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

Ezequiel Tovar...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Ezequiel Tovar earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his triple against the Giants on Saturday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing San Francisco 3-0 in the third inning, Tovar smashed a ball to right-center field that cleared the bases and tied the game 3-3. Colorado went on to win, 9-5.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week