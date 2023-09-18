Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Ezequiel Tovar earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his triple against the Giants on Saturday at Coors Field.

With the Rockies trailing San Francisco 3-0 in the third inning, Tovar smashed a ball to right-center field that cleared the bases and tied the game 3-3. Colorado went on to win, 9-5.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Saturday:

Tovar

Triple

Ties It pic.twitter.com/bHv5D9rXnS — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 16, 2023

***