SMASHED IT

Brendan Rodgers wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

Sep 25, 2023, 12:09 PM

Brendan Rodgers...

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

BY 104.3 THE FAN


Denver Sports

Brendan Rodgers earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Cubs on Sunday.

With the Rockies trailing Chicago 1-0 in the third inning, Rodgers hit a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the wall thanks to some help from the famous Wrigley Field wind. It gave Colorado a 2-1 lead, but unfortunately they’d go on to lose 4-3. It was the team’s 99th loss of the year, a franchise record.

Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday.

***

Brendan Rodgers wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week