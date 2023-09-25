Brendan Rodgers wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week
Sep 25, 2023, 12:09 PM
(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Brendan Rodgers earned this week’s Smashburger “Smashed It” Play of the Week for his home run against the Cubs on Sunday.
With the Rockies trailing Chicago 1-0 in the third inning, Rodgers hit a ball to deep centerfield that snuck over the wall thanks to some help from the famous Wrigley Field wind. It gave Colorado a 2-1 lead, but unfortunately they’d go on to lose 4-3. It was the team’s 99th loss of the year, a franchise record.
Here’s how the play looked and sounded on Sunday.
BR💣D pic.twitter.com/Is7pmSgMJL
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 24, 2023
***