BUFFS

A bizarre scene caps a great day for the Buffs in Boulder

Sep 9, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Colorado Buffs fans...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Technically, there was still time on the clock. After Tristan Alvano booted an extra point through the uprights to cut Colorado’s lead to 36-14, Nebraska still had a second to burn. But they never got the chance, as the Buffs faithful couldn’t wait to get the celebration started in Boulder.

With fans on the field and only a second to play, Matt Rhule made his way across the field to congratulate Deion Sanders. The refs took their cue from the Cornhuskers head coach and called the game. It was over. Colorado had trounced Nebraska in Coach Prime’s home debut.

And the party was on!

Through just two games, Sanders has the Buffs back on the map. After jumping into the rankings at No. 22 after their win in the opener at TCU, Colorado could crack the top 20 just two weeks into the Coach Prime era.

