A bizarre scene caps a great day for the Buffs in Boulder

Technically, there was still time on the clock. After Tristan Alvano booted an extra point through the uprights to cut Colorado’s lead to 36-14, Nebraska still had a second to burn. But they never got the chance, as the Buffs faithful couldn’t wait to get the celebration started in Boulder.

Bizarre scene in the fourth quarter Colorado fans starts to storm the field with 0:01 left on the game clock. Eventually, media and players make their way across the field as well. Refs decide to call the game. Colorado storms the field. The Coach Prime era is here. pic.twitter.com/gdpBtMkZyN — Nathan Hawkins (@nathanhawk1ns) September 9, 2023

With fans on the field and only a second to play, Matt Rhule made his way across the field to congratulate Deion Sanders. The refs took their cue from the Cornhuskers head coach and called the game. It was over. Colorado had trounced Nebraska in Coach Prime’s home debut.

And the party was on!

GO CRAZY COLORADO @CUBuffsFootball fans rush the field after their win against Nebraska pic.twitter.com/mAU0qL2FMe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

Through just two games, Sanders has the Buffs back on the map. After jumping into the rankings at No. 22 after their win in the opener at TCU, Colorado could crack the top 20 just two weeks into the Coach Prime era.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt