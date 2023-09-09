Close
BUFFS

CU defense the story this week in huge win, but offense rallies too

Sep 9, 2023, 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm

Leonard Payne Jr....

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs defense knew there was a lot of chatter after they gave up 42 points to TCU last weekend.

On this Saturday, it was their day to steal the show in Boulder.

The University of Colorado moved to 2-0 under Coach Prime, thanks to a defensive masterpiece against rival Nebraska and an offensive explosion in the second half.

The Buffs forced four turnovers, recovering three fumbles and added an interception in a 36-14 win.

The offense came alive as well, after the game was tied 0-0 late into the second quarter. Two of those turnovers led to a 13-0 lead at the break, and CU never looked back.

The Huskers cut it to 13-7 in the third quarter, but that’s when QB Shedeur Sanders started throwing darts all over the field. Sanders finished 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns, and Colorado started to pull away when he found Xavier Weaver for a TD to make it 20-7.

Yet another turnover and another couple of scores put things to bed. Shedeur added a late rushing touchdown to make things really get out of hand. Nebraska scored a garbage touchdown with two seconds left.

After the game, Deion Sanders spoke about the win and how proud he is of the team remaining undefeated. Although he did note they can still improve.

Next up is another rivalry game, as Colorado State will head to Folsom Field for a late Saturday night showdown. It looks like ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town, adding even more fuel to watch should be an electric evening.

CU will be huge favorites, but they still have to play the game. For now, it’ll be another party Boulder, as the Buffs will be a top-20 team come Monday.

And on this day, it was thanks to the defense, with the offense rallying late to make the final score a beatdown.

