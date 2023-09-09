CU Buffs are the biggest story in sports, Corn can only wilt

Nebraska Cornhuskers’ quarterback Jeff Sims was virtually benched on live television on Saturday.

Fox analyst and beautiful person Joel Klatt was clamoring for his removal during Sims’ sad-sack sufferings. During the halftime show, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart and Urban Meyers all urged for a second-half change. I heard a rumor Sims’ mom sent Huskers head coach Matt Rhule a permission slip so that he could be excused from class.

Sims couldn’t throw the ball, hand off the ball or even look at it in the eye. The Colorado Buffaloes converted Nebraska’s turnover mistakes into ten first-half points and another field goal came off an inept drive from the Huskers.

At the break it was 13-0 and clearly a mixed bag of positives plus some negatives.

Coach Prime shared his frustrations during his halftime interview as the CU defense kept his team in the contest while the running game was on a milk box.

The rules of Rhule allowed Sims back on the field as the Huskers QB to start the second half. That move was immediately rewarded by a dynamic 57-yard run for a Nebraska touchdown.

Corn redemption.

The 6-foot-4 220-pound Georgia Tech transfer has obvious athletic ability, but how would that translate when his team was down and out?

Not Great, Bob!

It was all Buffs the rest of the way. The ripple of red left in the stands at the end looked like somebody who wears a shirt in the pool with poorly applied sunblock.

Meanwhile, CU was loaded with swag and celebs on their sideline. Wu-Tang Clan was there to say “It’s Yourz.” Michael Irvin, Shannon Sharpe and Terrel Owens were a trio of hall of famers all there to lend their support. Apparently, Stephen A. Smith found one of the acceptable 800 or so credentials handed out for this monumental game. There was so much royalty a literal throne was placed behind the CU bench.

The Buffs responded to the Sims TD run promptly with a crisp drive capped off by a Shedeur Sanders to Xavier Weaver 12-yard laser.

Sims sagged under the pressure. With the inability to actually have any kind of passing attack, Sims did what he’s done best in his first two games—wilt.

With 9:21 left in the fourth quarter Sav’ell Smalls took down Sims on a throwaway, avoiding a sack forcing the beleaguered quarterback to limp off the field ending a completely forgettable afternoon.

Highly touted Nebraska native Heinrich Haarberg made his Huskers debut.

Two plays later Brock Purdy’s brother Chubba Purdy made an appearance replacing Haarberg. His deflected pass came up short.

Haarberg then came back in on the next play only to get blasted by Colorado linebacker LaVonta Bentley.

Nebraska was more confused at quarterback than a Lincoln freshman at a Mensa convention.

The Buffs rose to the occasion for the second weekend in a row. The Corn now have to wonder who will possibly resuscitate their 0-2 team at the quarterback position. There are no such questions emanating from the foothills of Boulder.

CU keeps winning and Shadeur adds another significant note to his Heisman resume.

Fox Sports play-by-play man Gus Johnson announced the Big Noon kickoff studio show would actually return to Colorado next weekend. Clearly, they know the biggest story in college football and as Klatt suggested perhaps the biggest story in ALL of sports.

Don’t worry Nebraska—you will always have volleyball.

***

