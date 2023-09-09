Forgotten CU WR one of the offensive stars in dismantling Nebraska

BOULDER—As of the time of this writing, a Colorado Buffaloes player leads the country in receiving yards and no it’s not Heisman Trophy hopeful Travis Hunter.

Xavier Weaver cooked for a second week in a row, going off for 170 yards and a touchdown on 10 catches as the No. 22 Buffaloes stormed past Nebraska 36-14 on Saturday at Folsom Field.

It was Weaver’s follow-up to a six catch 118-yard debut in black and gold against TCU, after transferring from a four-year stint at Southern Florida. As a Bull, Weaver had 1,735 yards on 116 catches in his career with eight touchdowns. After just two games playing behind Ralphie, He’s got 16 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

With Shedeur Sanders, who as of the moment leads the country in passing yards, it’s been a dream duo for Deion Sanders already.

“We wanted to run it up, we didn’t even do what we were supposed to do,” Weaver said of his star turn in the rivalry game.

The 23-year-old helped the Buffs put up 36, all of those points came in the final 34 minutes and change of the game.

“The stuff you see on the field, I see in practice. Xavier is a dawg, the kid loves football,” Deion Sanders. “You’re going to see a season filled with this, he loves to compete.”

“The offense didn’t show up as early as the defense, but they had our back and that’s real football,” the quarterback Sanders said.

“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do yet,” Weaver said of the entire offense. “I can’t put a grade on us.”

Hunter might have a chance at being the best wideout in Boulder since Michael Westbrook, but it’s Weaver and Jimmy Horn Jr.—a fellow USF transfer—that may give the Buffs a trio of targets NFL bound for the first time since Devin Ross, Bryce Bobo and Shay Fields.

“We got high standards, we set it at 500 yards in the air, so 300 isn’t going to cut it,” Weaver said of the 393 through the air Sanders had. “We have too many weapons at once. It’s hard for teams to stop us. Once it started rolling, we didn’t stop.”

