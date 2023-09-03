Coach Prime’s pregame speech had the Buffs ready to go at TCU

Few people expected the Buffs to hang with last year’s national championship runner-up. Not after a 1-11 season, with a totally new coaching staff and a roster that had been turned over at a unprecedented clip.

But they not only hung with the Horned Frogs; they pulled the upset. Colorado left Fort Worth with a thrilling 45-42 victory.

While there were a lot of reasons why it happened, including a command performance from Shedeur Sanders in his CU debut, the head coach’s belief in his players is at the top of the list. Deion Sanders expressed that during his pregame speech.

Coach Prime pregame speech to his team was absolutely amazing 😮‍💨🔥 🎥: @WellOffForever , @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/cPZWpppEbz — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 3, 2023

For months, Coach Prime’s message has been simple: “We comin’.” Now, it’s a different tune: “We here!”

