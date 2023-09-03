Close
Coach Prime’s pregame speech had the Buffs ready to go at TCU

Sep 3, 2023, 2:46 PM

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Few people expected the Buffs to hang with last year’s national championship runner-up. Not after a 1-11 season, with a totally new coaching staff and a roster that had been turned over at a unprecedented clip.

But they not only hung with the Horned Frogs; they pulled the upset. Colorado left Fort Worth with a thrilling 45-42 victory.

While there were a lot of reasons why it happened, including a command performance from Shedeur Sanders in his CU debut, the head coach’s belief in his players is at the top of the list. Deion Sanders expressed that during his pregame speech.

For months, Coach Prime’s message has been simple: “We comin’.” Now, it’s a different tune: “We here!”

