Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

ESPN projects Nikola Jokic will win 2023-24 NBA MVP fairly easily

Aug 22, 2023, 4:01 PM

Nikola Jokic MVP...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic was robbed of last season’s NBA MVP award.

Not that Jokic ever really cared about winning the honor a third straight time — and he got something much better.

The Nuggets won their first NBA title and Jokic took home MVP awards for both the Western Conference Finals and NBA Finals. He may have been snubbed of one honor that went to Joel Embiid, but he added a whole lot of others to his trophy case.

Believe or not, projections for the 2023-24 NBA MVP are already starting to emerge. ESPN published theirs on Tuesday, after surveying “members of a Summer Forecast” expert panel. And the results were skewed heavily in Jokic’s favor.

He finished first with 77 points based on ESPN’s scoring system and 42.3 percent of the first-place votes. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second with 58 points and 23.1 percent of the top votes. Rounding out the top-5 were Luka Doncic of the Mavericks, Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Embiid.

After all the unnecessary drama a season ago, and Jokic wildly outperforming Embiid in the playoffs, it feels like the voters may right their wrong. Jokic is still going to need to have a big season, but no one doubts that’ll happen.

Meanwhile, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone earned the third most votes in the Coach of the Year projection, trailing only Mark Daigneault of the Thunder and Erik Spoelstra of the Heat.

Malone already got the best of Spoelstra a couple of months ago, as Denver beat Miami in five games to secure the championship.

You can see the full results from all the award projections here.

***

Nuggets

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Bruce Brown shares heartfelt goodbye message to Denver

Very few Denver Nuggets players have ever fallen in love with the Mile High City the way Bruce Brown did this past year, here's his goodbye

19 hours ago

MPJ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets vs Lakers opener is NBA’s most expensive ticket

The most important game of the Denver Nuggets season will likely be the most expensive as well, the Los Angeles Lakers come with a price tag

5 days ago

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Richard Jefferson slams Embiid as dodging Jokic with ‘Serbian Flu’

The folks over at ESPN may have been the only thing that kept Nikola Jokic from a third-straight MVP now one commentator has done a full 180

5 days ago

Jamal Murray, KCP...

Jake Shapiro

The five most important games of this coming Nuggets season

The NBA dropped their entire regular season schedule on Thursday, here are the five most important Denver Nuggets games of 2023-24

6 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

NBA releases 2023-24 schedule for the champion Denver Nuggets

A bunch of Denver Nuggets games for this coming season have already leaked, but what about the full schedule—now we have it

6 days ago

Vlatko Cancar...

Will Petersen

Vlatko Cancar undergoes ACL surgery and a long recovery looms

Vlatko Cancar's surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the same doctor who did the operation on Jamal Murray's ACL

6 days ago

ESPN projects Nikola Jokic will win 2023-24 NBA MVP fairly easily