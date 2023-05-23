Close
NUGGETS

Watch: Nuggets accept Oscar Robertson Trophy, Jokic named WCF MVP

May 22, 2023, 9:44 PM

Nuggets Western Conference Champions...

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets did it.

For the first time in franchise history, they’re headed to the NBA Finals. It came in a very satisfying way on Monday night, sweeping the Lakers in four games in the Western Conference Finals. They advanced with a 113-111 victory.

It was the first playoff sweep in team history, first time they’ve beaten the Lakers in a postseason series and first time they’ll play for a championship.

After the game, the Nuggets were presented with the Oscar Robertson Trophy on the court in Los Angeles, given to the winner of the Western Conference.

That was followed up by the presentation of the Earvin Magic Johnson Trophy, given to the MVP of the series. Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic took that home, finishing with yet another triple-double in Game 4.

Jokic finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists on Monday night and averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists in the series.

The Nuggets will now wait for the winner of the Miami / Boston series, although the Heat lead 3-0 out East. The Finals will start Thursday, June 1, no matter what.

But tonight, and the rest of this week should be about celebrating. The Nuggets did it. And now they have four wins to go to make even more history.

***

