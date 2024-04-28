Nuggets drop Game 4 as Lakers avoid sweep and force Game 5

If the Denver Nuggets are to repeat this season their path may very well be the same after dropping Game 4 in the first round to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets streak of winning 11 straight games against LeBron James and crew has finally been dashed. But in a good omen of last year’s ring chase, the Nuggets were up 3-0 last season in the first round against the Wolves when they lost Game 4 in overtime before clinching a second-round appearance in Game 5.

Denver’s loss on Saturday had elements of all the games this series, where the Nuggets fell behind by double digits in the first half only to make a push late. That comeback attempt fell short as they cut a third-quarter Lakers 15-point lead to seven but L.A. hung on to save their season 119-108. Denver never led in the game and the Lakers have had the lead in this series for nearly 100 more minutes than the Nuggets.

The Lakers were led by a great game from Anthony Davis, scoring 25 points and snagging 22 rebounds on 17 shots. AD was backed by 3o points from LeBron James and a resurgent 21 points from D’Angelo Russell.

Jamal Murray struggled for the Nuggets, going 9-for-23 shooting—while Aaron Gordon had a quiet offensive night racking up just seven points.

Nikola Jokic tried to carry, posting a monster triple-double of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. But the Joker had an off-shooting night, going 10-for-20. Michael Porter Jr. also had another big game, scoring 27 points and adding 11 rebounds.

The Lakers win erased seven-straight playoff wins by the Nuggets over L.A. and the last time Denver had lost to purple and yellow was back in 2022. It may have been the first time during the streak that the Nuggets got out-rebounded, as the Lakers were advantage 45-40 there.

The Lakers just won everywhere near the basket, hammering the Nuggets in paint points 72-52. Not even seven more free throws from Denver stemmed that L.A. edge, combined with Denver getting just five bench points.

The Nuggets again stumbled from deep, only hitting 30%. Denver’s three-point shooting has been the worst in the playoffs thus far.

The Nuggets are likely to meet Minnesota next, they’re up 3-0 on the Suns with Game 4 on Sunday. Teams are 112-0 in NBA Playoffs series since 1984 when on the verge of sweeping. Last season was a sweep against the Lakers later in the playoffs but their first-round series was one of their four losses en route to the title. That Game 4 loss in the first in 2023 was the lone Nuggets loss in Denver’s last eight close-out games coming into Saturday. Having dropped and now made it 8-2 in their last 10 close-out opportunities, Denver will get another close-out chance on Monday.