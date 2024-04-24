The Rockies are in a race to win a series before the Nuggets or Avs

There’s a race brewing in Colorado sports, and the Rockies are actually involved.

Unfortunately, it’s in a depressing way.

The Mile High City’s baseball team has a brutal 6-18 record on the 2024 season and still hasn’t won a series. Nope, not one time have they taken more games than the opponent in a matchup this year. Baseball series are generally three games, but sometimes two or four. The Rockies have yet to come out on top.

They lost three of four to the Diamondbacks, were swept by the Cubs, lost two of three to the Rays, dropped two of three to the D-Backs, two of three to the Blue Jays, were swept by the Phillies and fell two of three to the Mariners.

But there’s potential good news!

Colorado is tied 1-1 in its current series with San Diego after a 7-4 win on Tuesday night. They have two left with the Padres at 20th and Blake, so a couple more victories and a series win in 2024 is all theirs.

The problem? That doesn’t feel very likely when their win percentage is a paltry .250. It’s currently the third worst in MLB.

On the other hand, the Nuggets can win a 2024 playoff series as soon as Saturday night against the Lakers. If they once again bring their brooms to Los Angeles, they can sweep them out of Round 1. Unless the Rockies win two straight against San Diego, the basketball team will get a series win before the baseball team.

And after the Avalanche’s impressive 5-2 win on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, they’re tied 1-1 with the Jets. That series could end as soon as next Tuesday, if the hockey team stays hot.

The Rockies will see the Astros over the weekend in a special Mexico City series, but it’s only for two games. The team would have to sweep a perennial (but currently struggling) contender to get a series win before the Avs in that scenario.

It’s kind of a shocking comparison to make, but also shows the gap between basketball / hockey and baseball in this town. The Rockies are on their eighth series of the season, and have yet to win one.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Avalanche are each hoping to go 1/1 in their first series of the year, and march on to Round 2.

Stay tuned for the dramatic race that is brewing (not really)!