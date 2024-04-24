Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

The Rockies are in a race to win a series before the Nuggets or Avs

Apr 24, 2024, 11:26 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There’s a race brewing in Colorado sports, and the Rockies are actually involved.

Unfortunately, it’s in a depressing way.

The Mile High City’s baseball team has a brutal 6-18 record on the 2024 season and still hasn’t won a series. Nope, not one time have they taken more games than the opponent in a matchup this year. Baseball series are generally three games, but sometimes two or four. The Rockies have yet to come out on top.

They lost three of four to the Diamondbacks, were swept by the Cubs, lost two of three to the Rays, dropped two of three to the D-Backs, two of three to the Blue Jays, were swept by the Phillies and fell two of three to the Mariners.

But there’s potential good news!

Colorado is tied 1-1 in its current series with San Diego after a 7-4 win on Tuesday night. They have two left with the Padres at 20th and Blake, so a couple more victories and a series win in 2024 is all theirs.

The problem? That doesn’t feel very likely when their win percentage is a paltry .250. It’s currently the third worst in MLB.

On the other hand, the Nuggets can win a 2024 playoff series as soon as Saturday night against the Lakers. If they once again bring their brooms to Los Angeles, they can sweep them out of Round 1. Unless the Rockies win two straight against San Diego, the basketball team will get a series win before the baseball team.

And after the Avalanche’s impressive 5-2 win on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, they’re tied 1-1 with the Jets. That series could end as soon as next Tuesday, if the hockey team stays hot.

The Rockies will see the Astros over the weekend in a special Mexico City series, but it’s only for two games. The team would have to sweep a perennial (but currently struggling) contender to get a series win before the Avs in that scenario.

It’s kind of a shocking comparison to make, but also shows the gap between basketball / hockey and baseball in this town. The Rockies are on their eighth series of the season, and have yet to win one.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Avalanche are each hoping to go 1/1 in their first series of the year, and march on to Round 2.

Stay tuned for the dramatic race that is brewing (not really)!

Rockies

Jacob Stallings #25 of the Colorado Rockies and manager Bud Black...

Jake Shapiro

Incredible stat shows just how bad the Rockies start has been

The Colorado Rockies are off to the worst start in the National League, winning just five of their first 22 games in 2024

2 days ago

Jacob Stallings Rockies fan interference...

Andrew Mason

Fan interference costs Rockies home run — but not the game

The Rockies thought they might have had a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth -- but they actually got fan interference.

3 days ago

Kyle Freeland Rockies woes...

Will Petersen

Rockies get more bad news as Kyle Freeland lands on injured list

The Rockies announced the bad news on Friday afternoon, as Kyle Freeland has a left elbow strain; he was supposed to start on Saturday

5 days ago

Three military aircraft fly over Coors Field during the conclusion of the National Anthem, prior to...

Jake Shapiro

Flight Deck Fiasco: Rockies coach plays pilot on United Airlines journey

The FAA is now investigating what appears to be Rockies hitting coach Hensley Meulens in the cockpit of the team's flight to Toronto

6 days ago

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Kris Bryant is headed to injured list — again

Kris Bryant is headed back to the injured list after missing the last three games due to back stiffness that set in last weekend.

7 days ago

Kyle Freeland collision...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies pinch run ace Kyle Freeland, and he suffers nasty collision

The Colorado Rockies top pitcher Kyle Freeland was injured when colliding into former teammate Jeff Hoffman on Monday

9 days ago

The Rockies are in a race to win a series before the Nuggets or Avs