NUGGETS

Jamal Murray is on the injury report ahead of Game 5

Apr 28, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:18 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray’s participation for Monday’s Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers is in doubt as he’s dealing with an injury.

The Nuggets standout guard is on the injury report with a left calf strain. Murray was limping at times during Denver’s 119-108 Game 4 loss on Saturday.

One of the best playoff risers of all time, Murray is struggling in the first-round series with LeBron James’ squad. Through four games, Murray is averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists a game on rough .380/.208/.846 shooting splits.

The Nuggets are up three games to one, seeking a repeat of their 2023 championship run. In the NBA Finals last year, Murray and Nikola Jokic became the first teammates to record triple-doubles during the same game in the regular or postseason. In the 20 playoff games, Murray averaged 26.1, points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists on .473/.396/.926 shooting splits.

Denver has gone deep every time Murray has been healthy in the postseason and has gone home early when he hasn’t been able to go. This year the guard was limited to 59 games due to a variety of injuries. After Murray’s breakout in the bubble in 2020, he was robbed of the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, rejoining the Nuggets for the 2023 title.

Murray and the Nuggets have remained mostly healthy the last two seasons. If Murray can’t go there’s a question of what’s behind him in veteran Reggie Jackson, who is also on the injury report for an ankle injury he suffered in Game 3. Jackson played nine minutes in Game 4 but was scoreless. Playing all 82 games and getting 23 starts, Jackson averaged 10 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds a game. The 34-year-old guard from Colorado has been in the NBA for over a decade and has played 79 postseason contests.

It would be shocking if Murray didn’t play given his past of battling through injuries but ultimately it might not be his call and that of the Nuggets staff.

