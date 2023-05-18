Nuggets fans were right all along; the national media was ignoring the team

For years, Nuggets fans have been complaining about the lack of attention the team receives. Even after winning back-to-back MVPs, there was a perception that Nikola Jokic, the team’s star, wasn’t getting the respect he deserves.

Was this a little bit of paranoia? Was the fan base being overly sensitive?

Well, the answer has been delivered. And it’s validated Nuggets Nation.

This week, as the team has ventured into the Western Conference Finals against the Lakers, it’s become painfully obvious that all of those perceptions were true. The fears have been realized.

ESPN’s halftime show during Game 1 raved about Jokic’s dominant performance, to a degree that it seemed like they’ve never watched him play. Mark Jackson is on the call for the games, despite the fact that he didn’t have the center in the top five of his MVP ballot.

Add another one to the list. The network’s sideline reporter admitted on a national radio/television show that her exposure to Jokic prior to the start of the series was essentially non-existent.

NBA Sportscaster Lisa Salters talks Nikola Jokic after her first time watching him. “I gotta admit, I’ve been sleeping on this guy.”#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SbxNumLbVn — n i k o l a e s t h e t i c (@nikolaesthetic) May 18, 2023

Nuggets fans aren’t imagining things. They’ve been right all along.

The rest of the country hasn’t given the team, especially their best player, the respect it deserves. More performances like Game 1, from the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, will change that fact.

