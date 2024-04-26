Nuggets get good injury news with important veteran guard

The Denver Nuggets are on the verge of a second sweep in two seasons of the Los Angeles Lakers but during Thursday’s Game 3, the Mile High City crew lost Reggie Jackson to an ankle injury.

On Friday, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told the media that Jackson only has a sprain and is questionable for Saturday’s Game 4. Despite that, Jackson was walking around in a boot and using crutches, according to the Denver Gazette. That boot was described as preventive, meaning it seems as though the Nuggets and Jackson avoided something serious.

Jackson notched five points in the 112-105 Game 3 win, hitting a three. He’s one of just six Denver players to tally a triple thus far in the postseason as the Nuggets have struggled shooting and currently have the worst three-point percentage in the playoffs.

Jackson limped off rather dramatically in the second half of the game as the Nuggets sped to their win. The look of the injury worried many because there’s only a rookie, Jalen Pickett, behind the charismatic Jackson.

Jackson, along with Jamal Murray, are the only two experienced ball handlers the Nuggets have. While Jackson did ride the bench for basically the entire championship run last year, he was needed to step up with the departure of Bruce Brown. Jackson had a solid regular season, spelling an oft-injured Murray.

Playing all 82 games and getting 23 starts, Jackson averaged 10 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds a game. The 34-year-old guard from Colorado has been in the NBA for over a decade and has played 78 postseason contests. Jackson struggled to shoot at times and has had some rough moments on defense but there’s no doubt he’s a better option for Malone than Pickett, who barely played in his first season. Without Jackson, Denver would likely need to play Nikola Jokic at point guard when Murray rests or if he got into foul trouble. Minutes-wise, Malone would probably up the action for Justin Holiday and toy with the idea of using rookie Julian Strawther.

So the Nuggets may have dodged some really bad injury news and with a sweep and hopefully rest for Jackson on Saturday, he could be in better shape come Round 2 against the Suns or Wolves. If Denver pulls the sweep, it’ll mean quite a bit of time off for bodies to rest, including Jackson’s.