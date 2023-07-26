Report: CU and Coach Prime could bolt for the Big 12 very soon

CU could be returning the Big 12 very soon, saying goodbye to the Pac-12.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday, that’s the direction things are headed in.

Several meetings with CU officials and a separate Big 12 presidents and chancellors meeting could make it happen within the next 24-48 hours.

Sources: Colorado is in discussions about a move to the Big 12, and the school has just completed a board meeting and scheduled another for tomorrow to discuss the move. The Big 12 is also holding a presidents meeting tonight where there's expected to be an expansion update. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 26, 2023

The University of Colorado was in the Big 12 from 1996 to 2010 before departing for the Pac-12. But USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten has the conference in flux. That, plus TV uncertainty for the Pac-12 with its current media deal expiring soon and no new one announced yet.

CU hasn’t formally applied to join the Big 12 yet, according to Thamel, but that would be more procedural. Colorado has a “special board meeting” scheduled for tomorrow where that process could begin.

This all comes as optimism around the CU football team is at an all-time high thanks to the hiring of Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime and the Buffs have already sold out two upcoming games this season and will appear in several high-profile national games.

(Update 5:46 p.m.) –

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is reporting CU to the Big 12 will happen on Thursday. The University will receive more than $31 million per year in a revenue sharing deal from the conference.

Colorado leaving Pac-12 to return to Big 12 in 2024, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. CU will receive full Big 12 share ($31.7M) from ESPN/Fox media deal. Buffs left because of Big 12 stability & Pac-12’s uncertainty, sources said. Announcement Thursdayhttps://t.co/IOo8LWAuTF pic.twitter.com/4Ilq91C0EO — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 26, 2023

