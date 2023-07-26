Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Report: CU and Coach Prime could bolt for the Big 12 very soon

Jul 26, 2023, 4:19 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Deion Sanders Rick George...

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

CU could be returning the Big 12 very soon, saying goodbye to the Pac-12.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Wednesday, that’s the direction things are headed in.

Several meetings with CU officials and a separate Big 12 presidents and chancellors meeting could make it happen within the next 24-48 hours.

The University of Colorado was in the Big 12 from 1996 to 2010 before departing for the Pac-12. But USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten has the conference in flux. That, plus TV uncertainty for the Pac-12 with its current media deal expiring soon and no new one announced yet.

CU hasn’t formally applied to join the Big 12 yet, according to Thamel, but that would be more procedural. Colorado has a “special board meeting” scheduled for tomorrow where that process could begin.

This all comes as optimism around the CU football team is at an all-time high thanks to the hiring of Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime and the Buffs have already sold out two upcoming games this season and will appear in several high-profile national games.

(Update 5:46 p.m.) –

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy is reporting CU to the Big 12 will happen on Thursday. The University will receive more than $31 million per year in a revenue sharing deal from the conference.

***

Buffs

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Deion Sanders’s girlfriend says surgeries this week were a success

Deion Sanders had to have blood clots removed for a second time, plus a procedure to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot

6 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

CU QB Shedeur Sanders has perfect response on feeling pressure

"Well, I'm a Sanders, you know I don't feel pressure. That's the thing, it's in my blood. I don't get nervous," Shedeur Sanders said on ESPN

6 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Pac-12 preseason poll shows very little faith in Coach Prime, Buffs

The results of the Pac-12 preseason poll were released on Thursday, and Colorado is ranked No. 11, only ahead of lowly Stanford

7 days ago

Colorado football...

Will Petersen

If you want tickets to these two CU games, they’re already sold out

The showdown with Nebraska will be the debut at Folsom Field for Deion Sanders, while Stanford heads to Boulder on Family Weekend

7 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Report: Coach Prime needs another procedure, will miss media day

Deion Sanders underwent surgery in June to treat a blood clot; that is being described as "successful" and this a "routine follow-up"

8 days ago

Colorado, Colorado State...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers publish interesting list of possible Pac-12 expansion teams

The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams in the same conference and no this isn't the old RMAC, it could be the Pac-12

9 days ago

Report: CU and Coach Prime could bolt for the Big 12 very soon