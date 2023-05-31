CU Buffs football and Coach Prime get another game on FOX, two on ESPN

The entire country is going to get a big dose of CU football this year.

We already learned the team’s opener under new head coach Deion Sanders will be on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” at TCU. That means a 10:00 a.m. MT kickoff.

Well, the home opener at Folsom Field is getting the same treatment the following week against the University of Nebraska. That was announced on Wednesday, along with three other start times and network selections for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

More TV and times set for @CUBuffsFootball ✍️ Sept. 9 vs. Nebraska at 10am on FOX

Sept. 16 vs. Colorado State at 8pm on ESPN

Oct. 13 vs. Stanford at 8pm on ESPN

Nov. 17 at Washington State at 8:30pm on FS1#GoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AdeRufuZiB — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) May 31, 2023

Th 10:00 a.m. starts against TCU and Nebraska certainly won’t be fan favorites, but they will get the program a ton of exposure with Gus Johnson and former CU quarterback Joel Klatt on the call.

Playing the CSU Rams in Week 3 on ESPN is great for the in-state rivalry. It also marks the first time since 1990 that CU’s first three games have been on network television or the main ESPN channel. The Buffs won the national title that year.

Other start times and network selections are still to be determined, including a pivotal home showdown against USC on Sept. 30.

Season tickets have long been sold out under Coach Prime, but the school does say that single-game tickets are on sale now. If the Spring Game attendance was any indication, those will likely go fast as well.

The good news if you can’t make it to the games or secure tickets, they won’t be hard to find on television.

