Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs football and Coach Prime get another game on FOX, two on ESPN

May 31, 2023, 12:20 PM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The entire country is going to get a big dose of CU football this year.

We already learned the team’s opener under new head coach Deion Sanders will be on FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” at TCU. That means a 10:00 a.m. MT kickoff.

Well, the home opener at Folsom Field is getting the same treatment the following week against the University of Nebraska. That was announced on Wednesday, along with three other start times and network selections for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

Th 10:00 a.m. starts against TCU and Nebraska certainly won’t be fan favorites, but they will get the program a ton of exposure with Gus Johnson and former CU quarterback Joel Klatt on the call.

Playing the CSU Rams in Week 3 on ESPN is great for the in-state rivalry. It also marks the first time since 1990 that CU’s first three games have been on network television or the main ESPN channel. The Buffs won the national title that year.

Other start times and network selections are still to be determined, including a pivotal home showdown against USC on Sept. 30.

Season tickets have long been sold out under Coach Prime, but the school does say that single-game tickets are on sale now. If the Spring Game attendance was any indication, those will likely go fast as well.

The good news if you can’t make it to the games or secure tickets, they won’t be hard to find on television.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

Will Petersen

Report: CU is having talks about ditching Pac-12 and returning to Big 12

CBS Sports reports that if CU leaves for the Big 12, Arizona, ASU and Utah could follow, essentially leaving the Pac-12 to fizzle away

2 days ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

First start time and television info of Coach Prime era at CU revealed

The Deion Sanders era of CU Buffs football will start on Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. MT against TCU; the showdown will be televised by FOX

17 days ago

Mel Tucker...

Andrew Mason

Mat Ishbia made a stop at the Jerk Store before Game 5

Guess who’s back in Colorado? Mel Tucker makes his return — as a guest of the man who might be public enemy No. 1 in Colorado sports.

23 days ago

Cody Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs hoops recruit now ranked No. 1 high school player in country

The No. 1 player in the country will play basketball in Boulder this winter for Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes

23 days ago

Dallas Daniels...

Andrew Mason

One of Deion Sanders’ ex-players is among Broncos’ undrafted rookies

Daniels has the connection to CU's coach, but that's just the beginning of the stories regarding Broncos who will round out the rookie class.

1 month ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime and CU Buffs are must-see TV

The hopes for the Colorado Buffaloes hosting College GameDay at some point this fall must have gone up

1 month ago

CU Buffs football and Coach Prime get another game on FOX, two on ESPN