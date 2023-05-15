Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

First start time and television info of Coach Prime era at CU revealed

May 15, 2023, 3:16 PM

Coach Prime...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

We knew the opponent.

Now we know the when and the where, at least when it comes to television.

The Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” era of CU Buffs football will start on Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. MT against TCU. The showdown will be televised by FOX, as their “Big Noon Kickoff” game that week.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Noon Saturday broadcast window for our season opener at TCU,” CU AD Rick George said in a release. “To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a National scale.”

The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which is on the campus of Texas Christian University. The announcers are likely to be the electric Gus Johnson and analyst Joel Klatt. Klatt played QB at CU from 2002-2005 and is a rising star in sports media. He still makes frequent appearances on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

The Prime tenure in Boulder thus far has been fascinating to watch. From the spring game on ESPN, to season tickets being sold out, to an unprecedented roster turnover, a ton has happened.

That’s why Sept. 2 simply can’t get here seen enough. It’s time to see what the hype is all about, and the nation will certainly be tuned in with the game getting such a big platform.

***

Buffs

Mel Tucker...

Andrew Mason

Mat Ishbia made a stop at the Jerk Store before Game 5

Guess who’s back in Colorado? Mel Tucker makes his return — as a guest of the man who might be public enemy No. 1 in Colorado sports.

7 days ago

Cody Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs hoops recruit now ranked No. 1 high school player in country

The No. 1 player in the country will play basketball in Boulder this winter for Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes

7 days ago

Dallas Daniels...

Andrew Mason

One of Deion Sanders’ ex-players is among Broncos’ undrafted rookies

Daniels has the connection to CU's coach, but that's just the beginning of the stories regarding Broncos who will round out the rookie class.

15 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime and CU Buffs are must-see TV

The hopes for the Colorado Buffaloes hosting College GameDay at some point this fall must have gone up

21 days ago

Coach Prime...

James Merilatt

Calm down; the purge at CU was a necessary step by Coach Prime

Completely overhauling a dormant football program isn't going to be easy; tough decisions have to be made by the new Buffs head coach

22 days ago

Montana Lemonious-Craig...

Jake Shapiro

Slew of Buffs leave for transfer portal, including two standout playmakers

When the Colorado Buffaloes get a lot in the transfer portal that means they have to lose something too

22 days ago

First start time and television info of Coach Prime era at CU revealed