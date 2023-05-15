First start time and television info of Coach Prime era at CU revealed

We knew the opponent.

Now we know the when and the where, at least when it comes to television.

The Deion Sanders “Coach Prime” era of CU Buffs football will start on Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. MT against TCU. The showdown will be televised by FOX, as their “Big Noon Kickoff” game that week.

Big Noon Kickoff vs. TCU 🔥 📆 Sept. 2nd

⏰10am MT

📍Fort Worth, TX#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/fboBIk7PKg — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) May 15, 2023

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Big Noon Saturday broadcast window for our season opener at TCU,” CU AD Rick George said in a release. “To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a National scale.”

The game will be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium, which is on the campus of Texas Christian University. The announcers are likely to be the electric Gus Johnson and analyst Joel Klatt. Klatt played QB at CU from 2002-2005 and is a rising star in sports media. He still makes frequent appearances on 104.3 The Fan in Denver.

The Prime tenure in Boulder thus far has been fascinating to watch. From the spring game on ESPN, to season tickets being sold out, to an unprecedented roster turnover, a ton has happened.

That’s why Sept. 2 simply can’t get here seen enough. It’s time to see what the hype is all about, and the nation will certainly be tuned in with the game getting such a big platform.

